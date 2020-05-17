Richard Toth

TOTH, Richard G. "Wizard"

April 28, 1948 - May 3, 2020

of Tucson, Arizona. Formerly of Cleveland, Ohio. Devoted son of the late Richard W. and Irene D. Toth (nee Dolnacko); brother of Ellen Davis, Loretta Julian, Ronald Toth, Margaret "Peggy" Kasper, Christopher Toth (deceased), Mary Kay Toth (deceased). Uncle of eight. Our brother, Rick, was an innovator and entrepreneur in his own right. In the 1960's he built a functional 10,000 watt radio transmitter. He founded the Prickly Cactus Company in Tucson. He was kind, unselfish and lived life solely according to his own beliefs. It is timely that he died just as his cacti were in bloom. In addition to his remaining siblings, nieces and nephews he leaves behind many dear friends, notably Sonny, Lynn, Jersey, Patty. Memorial contributions may be made to Pima Paws For Life, 2555 W. Zinnia Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85705 Phone: 520 867 1193. Arrangements by OASIS FUNERAL HOME.

