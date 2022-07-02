Richard Tumpes

Richard "Dick" Tumpes, 85, of Denver, CO, passed away at home on June 22nd, 2022. He was born in Gary, Ind. on May 24th, 1937 to Peter Adam Tumpes and Sylvia Saroff Tumpes. He was a 1955 graduate of Calumet High School in Gary, Ind. and a 1961 graduate of the University of Colorado with a degree in Architecture. Dick recently returned to Denver after living in Tucson, Ariz. for 33 years where he practiced architecture for a number of years with Anderson, DeBartelo, Pan. He loved the desert and was a charter member of Catalina Foothills Church where he served as an elder and a Stephen Minister. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering as a naturalist guide at Sabino Canyon State Park. Before moving to Tucson, Dick lived in Boulder, Colo. for 17 years where he and his beloved wife "Sandy," of 58 years, raised their two daughters. In Boulder, Dick was a partner at the Everett, Ziegel, Tumpes, & Hand (EZTH) architecture firm. Dick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and extended family more than anything, but he also was an avid student of life, literature, music, art, and architecture. His imagination came to life through the drawings and stories he created for his grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Boppa". Dick's quiet, comfortable, and giant presence will be missed by all of those left behind. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Sue Tumpes (married 1963 - present) of Denver, Colo.; two daughters, Amy Coddington (Mike) of Golden, Colo., and Nika Waitsman (Bill) of Fayetteville, Ark.; three grandchildren, Caleb, Faith, and Whitney Waitsman, and four step-grandchildren, Katie, Courtney, Jack (Hannah), and Jake Coddington. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 22nd at 1:30 pm at Corona Presbyterian Church at 1205 E. 8th Ave. in Denver. A memorial service will be held in Tucson, Ariz. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Compassion International (https://www.compassion.com/), Samaritan's Purse (https://www.samaritanspurse.org/), or a charity of your choice.