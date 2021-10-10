Richard Underwood

He attended Holbrook High School, where he excelled in wrestling, football, and track as well as 4-H livestock judging. He then attended the University of Arizona where he lettered in wrestling. He was active in rodeos throughout Arizona in his younger years and became an avid scuba diver as an adult with numerous dive trips to some of the most exotic locations throughout the world.

Richard joined AAA Landscape in 1975 at the request of his brother Bob. The iconic story of how it all began was told best by Richard when he said, "I came to help and never left." Together, they grew the company into one of the largest Landscape firms in the United States. Richard always took an active role in community service and was a member of the Developers Review Board of Oro Valley where he assisted in the development of the N.P.P.O. ordinances for Pima County and Oro Valley. He was an influential board member and member of various chambers including the Tucson Metro Chamber, Marana Chamber of Commerce, and was a founding member of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of various organizations that contribute to the growth of Arizona including Metropolitan Pima Alliance, Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Life Director of Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, The Urban Land Institute, Arizona Open Land Trust, Arizona Planning Institute, and Arizona Forward. In the landscape industry, Richard was an active member and served on the board of the Arizona Landscape Contractors Association. Richard was also a founding member of Canyon Community Bank and a Principal owner of Arid Solutions Nursery. His love of the University of Arizona was evident in his commitment as a Member of the University of Arizona President's Club, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and Board Member of the University of Architecture Guidance Committee.