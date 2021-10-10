Richard Underwood

UNDERWOOD, Richard K.
August 7, 1946 - October 3, 2021
Richard K. Underwood, age 75, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Oro Valley, Arizona. He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas to Amos Harvey Underwood and Wanda Richards Underwood on August 7, 1946.
He attended Holbrook High School, where he excelled in wrestling, football, and track as well as 4-H livestock judging. He then attended the University of Arizona where he lettered in wrestling. He was active in rodeos throughout Arizona in his younger years and became an avid scuba diver as an adult with numerous dive trips to some of the most exotic locations throughout the world.
Richard joined AAA Landscape in 1975 at the request of his brother Bob. The iconic story of how it all began was told best by Richard when he said, "I came to help and never left." Together, they grew the company into one of the largest Landscape firms in the United States. Richard always took an active role in community service and was a member of the Developers Review Board of Oro Valley where he assisted in the development of the N.P.P.O. ordinances for Pima County and Oro Valley. He was an influential board member and member of various chambers including the Tucson Metro Chamber, Marana Chamber of Commerce, and was a founding member of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of various organizations that contribute to the growth of Arizona including Metropolitan Pima Alliance, Southern Arizona Leadership Council, Life Director of Southern Arizona Home Builders Association, The Urban Land Institute, Arizona Open Land Trust, Arizona Planning Institute, and Arizona Forward. In the landscape industry, Richard was an active member and served on the board of the Arizona Landscape Contractors Association. Richard was also a founding member of Canyon Community Bank and a Principal owner of Arid Solutions Nursery. His love of the University of Arizona was evident in his commitment as a Member of the University of Arizona President's Club, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and Board Member of the University of Architecture Guidance Committee.
Richard was married to Patricia Possert Underwood of Tucson, on March 30, 2019, at the White Stallion Ranch, where he lived as a child. His loving relationship later in life was truly inspirational to all who knew them, and Patricia was an absolutely tireless advocate for Richard during the three months following his stroke.
Richard is preceded in death by his son, Casey Holland Underwood.
Survived by: son, Amos Underwood, and Partner, Landis Huffman; daughter, Elle Lockler "Poppy"; grandchildren, Sky Blu Underwood, Porter Underwood, and Dixie Lynn Hannah; daughter-in-law, Erica Porter Underwood; siblings and spouses, Cliff and Deborah Crozier Underwood, Robert and Deborah Thomas Underwood, Charles and Ginger Underwood, Ron and Susi Underwood Bell; sister-in-law and spouse, Lily and Fred Mees.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, AZ, 85704. RSVP is requested at https://ovcn.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/672/responses/new The Service will also be live-streamed at https://orovalleychurchofthenazarene.online.church/
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Richard's Legacy Projects at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene and specify Memorial donation for "Decade to Make a Difference Sports Complex" or "OVCN Columbarium."
The family of Richard Underwood would like to extend a sincere "Thank You" to Richard's Nurse, Tammie Davis Branning as well as his Health Care Advocate, Lily Mees for their extraordinary efforts on his behalf. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.