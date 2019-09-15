VESELY, Richard James
of Green Valley, Arizona passed away September 11, 2019 at age 81 after a long illness. Born September 26, 1937, Richard grew up in Cleveland, Ohio before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. He served honorably from 1954-1958 with assignments in New York, Florida, Okinawa and Washington D.C. His post-military employment began with a data processing position for Greyhound Lines, Inc. He partnered with his brother, Robert operating Nottingham Tavern in Cleveland and worked for Towmotor and Vinnell corporations before advancing to his favorite job as a project scheduling engineer with Bechtel Corporation. His global assignments included helping construct the industrial city of Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia, the Long Island Railroad in New York, and the American Airlines hub at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. After moving to Arizona more than 20 ago, he and his beloved Barbara have enjoyed their home and community in Green Valley ever since. He also enjoyed gardening, playing Hand and Foot card games with friends, and finding new ones at Desert Diamond casino. Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara of Green Valley, Arizona; brother, Father James Vesely and sister, Mildred Ancin, both of Cleveland, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older brothers, Raymond and Robert as well as best dog Pepe. Visitation and Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel located at 1050 N. Dodge Blvd, Tucson, AZ. Interment will be at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.