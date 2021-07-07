Richard Weill

 Skip to main content
WEILL, Richard "Dick" L.

January 28, 1943 - July 4, 2021

Omaha, NE - Preceded in death by parents, Irma and Walter; brother-in-law, Gene Hohensee. Survived by his wife, Judy Weill; sons, David Weill (Holly) and John Weill; brother, Norman Weill (Carol); grandchildren, Julia and Levi Weill; sister-in-law, Jodie Hohensee; niece, Jennifer Skeen (Ben);

and great-niece, Imogene Skeen.

A service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Beth El Synagogue, 14506 California Street. Memorials in Richard's honor may be made to Beth El Synagogue or Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

Arranged by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900.

