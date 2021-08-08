Richard Woods

passed away on July 21, 2021 after a long illness. He was born on July 13, 1939 in Afton, WY to Lowell Woods and Helen McVicker. He graduated in 1958 from George Washington H.S. in Alexandria, VA. Dick was an Honor Graduate of the U.S. Army Signal Corps and served from 1958-1964 which included a deployment to South Korea. After his discharge he attended the University of Utah and worked for radio station KSL as an audio engineer. In 1969 he moved to Tucson with his family and worked as Project Manager, Scientist, and Engineer for Hughes Aircraft until his retirement in 1992. Dick's interests included model railroading, sailing, amateur radio (65+ years), and traveling in their RV. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Malouf Woods; his sisters, Joan Chapel and Jean Woods; daughter, Jennifer Bliss (son-in-law John); son, Jeffrey Woods; grandchildren, David and Matthew Bliss, CJ and Katie Woods and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.