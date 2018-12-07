RICHARDS, Nancy
was born in Kansas City, MO on June 29, 1934 to Clarke and Neta Briggs Richards. She died in Tucson, AZ on November 20, 2018. She was a 1953 graduate of York Community High School, Elmhurst, IL. Nancy worked as a secretary at the First Congregational Church of Geneva, and as an Advertising Production Manager for Farm Progress Magazine. She is survived by her sister, Neta Armagost; her children, Mark Moore and Donna Conboy (Ed); her grandchildren, Brian Anderson (Amy), Brandon Moore (Beth), Andy Conboy (Jessica) and Matt Conboy; and five great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission or Humane Society of Southern Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at The Buttes at Reflections, 9800 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.