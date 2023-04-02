Ricki died on March 18, 2023. She was born in Redlands, Calif and came to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona from which she graduated after serving as President of her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, head pompon girl and named to "Who's Who". Ricki taught second grade for a few years at TUSD. Then she was involved in many different charities and organizations in the community. She was preceded in death by her husband, R. Jon and is survived by her son, R.J. (Ellen) and her daughter, Lisa of Tucson; grandson, TJ (Danielle) of Phoenix and great-granddaughter, Leah and great-grandson, Owen. Per her wishes, there will be no service and her ashes will be scattered at sea. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.