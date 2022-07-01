Ricky Gray Jr 23, earned his wings on June 3, 2022. Ricky is preceded in death by his grandpa, John H Gray, who he helped take great care of especially in his last days. He was a loving grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and son. We will forever miss him and his famous words "I got you"! He is physically gone but will forever continue to live in our hearts. Rest in peace Ricky we love you!! Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.