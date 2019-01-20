RIESGO, Maria Dolores (Lolita)
91, passed away on January 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Arnold "Chappo". Those who were blessed to know her knew what a great sense of humor she had. She introduced us to the hospital staff as her "horrible" children and laughed as she said it. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Missy (Oscar), Henry, Johnny (Cindy) and Mary Alyce (Phillip), who fought over who was her favorite! She had eight grandchildren, five great- grandchildren and two sisters, Belem and Gloria and many nephews and nieces. Our mom was a diehard UofA fan and we tried not to hold it against her that she loved the Dodgers and Cowboys! She had unconditional love for everyone! Rosary will be at 11:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life Mass immediately following on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at St. Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85715 and Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85715 at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She has requested that everyone wear RED for the UofA Wildcats! In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to one of the following: St. Jude, The Sunday Mass and Peppi's House. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.