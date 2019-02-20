RIESGO, Oscar O.
Born April 2, 1939 in Tucson, AZ., passed away on February 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Consuelo; his children, Oscar (Katrina), William (Melba), Maria (Noe), Jesus and Comadre, Ramona. Also survived by seven grandchildren. He was employed at Hughes Aircraft Company for 30 years. He loved to golf, watch his favorite baseball team the New York Yankees, and spend time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and tata. Siempre vivira en nuestros corazones. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Monica's Church, 212 W. Medina Rd. at 9:00 a.m. with Viewing and Rosary. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Holy Hope Cemetery will immediately follow. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.