RIEVES, John A.
born outside of Nashville, TN January 7, 1936, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. John "Jack" Rieves, hometown Chester, VA was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Margaret Rieves. Jack is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Delores; son, Mark (Priscilla) and daughter, Susan (Alan) Austin. He also leaves behind step- grandson, Stephen Austin and his wife, Candace and step- grandson, Sam Austin. Jack served in the Navy, worked for IBM for 35 years as a senior customer engineer and enjoyed fixing things his entire life. He enjoyed spending time with family, church, emailing jokes and longtime friendships. A Celebration of Jack's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 28, 2019 at Fellowship Square Community Room, Villa II. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gospel Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 28813, Tucson, AZ 85726-8813.