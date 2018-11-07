RIFENBARK, Barbara Ann
10/20/1931 11/1/2018
Barbara A. Rifenbark, 87, stepped from death into life on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 10:35 p.m. She was surrounded by family. There is so much I could write to you about Mom's life, but her loves were her Savior, Jesus, her family, her quilting and the kids from her schools that she crossed safely over the roads for many years. She has now joined her husband, Archie, and her granddaughter, Lauren in heaven. She is survived by daughters, Becky Miller (Dutch), Lisa Yonika (Dave); sons, Karl Rifenbark and Dan Rifenbark (Carrie); ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY AND CEMETERY on Thursday, November 8, 2018, Viewing: 9:00 a.m., Service: 9:45 a.m., Interment: 10:30 a.m.