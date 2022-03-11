Rita Emery

Rita Irma Emery, 87, of Tucson, AZ, departed this life February 21, 2022 in her eldest son's home. Daughter of Willi Paul and Emma Irma Damke, Rita was born August 28, 1934 in Tempelhof Berlin, Germany. United in marriage to David Emery of Elwood, IN, on January 1, 1960, he preceded her in death September 21, 1990. Survived by three sons, Charles Emery of Tucson, Dean Emery and Danny Emery of Indiana. She is met in heaven by her daughter, Russanna Hopkins, of Tucson, passing September 2021 and her sister, Tensi Criswell, of Indiana, passing December 2020. She leaves behind 7 granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She professed her faith in Christ and attended Desert Dove Christian Church. Rita, a seamstress and homemaker, enjoyed traveling, fishing, line dancing, and gardening. May she rest peacefully.