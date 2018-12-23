RITTER, Robert Lyman (Bob)
passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. Bob was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 10, 1943. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Dr. Jerome and Mary Ritter and his son, Christopher Alvillar Ritter. He is survived by sister, Marianne Ritter; son, Erik Ritter; daughter, Dominique Ritter and granddaughter, Sumaya Alvillar. Bob earned an undergraduate degree from Western New Mexico University and two master's degrees from The University of Arizona. He was employed by the Silver City Enterprise newspaper, a Silver City radio station, KTKT, KCUB and KNST radio stations in Tucson and KUAT television. He taught at the University of Arizona and Pima Community College and had a talk show where he interviewed TV and movie personalities, authors, politicians and many others. Bob was a loving father, grandfather and brother, a voracious reader and enjoyed playing the guitar. A private memorial is being planned. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.