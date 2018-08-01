RIVERA, Ida R. and Louis G.
Ida, 84, passed away July 26, 2018. Born June 3, 1934 to Tomas Ronquillo and Rita Montano Ronquillo. Predeceased by husband, Louis G. Rivera and infant son. Survived by children, Barbara "Barbie" Rivera, Louis and Tina Gutierrez Rivera, Christina and Roy Castillo, Martha and Dickie Lopez; grandchildren, Adrian Lopez and Andrew Grant, Rene Castillo, Tito Lopez, Amanda Lopez, Celina Lopez, Christian Rivera, Alexandra Rivera, Leila Castillo, Matthew Lopez; great-grandchildren, Areanna Castillo, Kayla Castillo, Alexis Lopez, Anthony Lopez, Alyana Lopez, Martin Lopez, Angelo Lopez; also survived by sisters, Yolanda Machado, Carmen Wilkes; nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Predeceased by parents, sisters, Rebecca Salgado and Helen Rivera; brothers, Arnold, Carlos and Eduardo Ronquillo. Mom loved to sing, play guitar and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be offered at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave., Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery.