RIVERS, Amy Helen (Bullington)
Amy was born in Tucson on July 30, 1943 and passed away on August 29, 2018 at home in Colorado Springs, CO after a very long and valiant fight with breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Rick Rivers; her son, John Humphreys IV (Renee); grandsons, Jack and Jesse and granddaughter, Claire Hartloge. Also surviving are her brothers, Tom (Judy) Bullington of Tucson and John Bullington of San Diego; sister, Patti Camp of Riverside, CA, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Amy was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Dorothy Bullington of Tucson; husband, John Humprheys III of Stockton, CA; brother, Bill (Glenda) Bullington; sister, Jo Haney; nieces, Sara Bullington and Taylor Camp and nephews, James Bullington and Sean Bullington. Amy attended all 12 years at Amphitheater Schools, graduating in 1961. Later while living in Stockton, she received a business degree from Sacramento State and went on to own her own business in Stockton for a number of years. During that time she was named twice as one of the top 30 businesswomen in America, and was able to travel to China and Russia with this group of women. She was also admired for her culinary skills and loved entertaining family and friends. When Amy moved to Vista, CA she met her husband, Rick, and they enjoyed traveling and living in various places, finally settling in Colorado Springs for several years where they continued to explore that beautiful state. Amy will be buried alongside her parents at South Lawn Memorial Park, and her Memorial Service for family and friends will be held Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Flowers are welcome, or if preferred, donations to either St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society.