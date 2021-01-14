Robert Andersen

ANDERSEN, Robert Nels
4/14/1935 - 1/2/2021
Robert N. Andersen, passed January 2, 2021. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, serving four years of active duty in Michigan, most of them in Traverse City, MI and 23 years reserve duty in Michigan, Arizona and California, retiring in Tucson, AZ. He retired as Aviation Inspector from City of Tucson Police Aviation Department in 2000. At age 85 he passed of Parkinson's Disease with health complications of Covid-19. He was preceded in death by his parents, Christ and Arline (Toussaint) Andersen and his brother, Herbert. He was the beloved husband of Roberta Andersen for 62 years. Loving father of Tracy (Janice) Andersen, Mark (Bridgett) Andersen and Renee' (Joe) Gradillas and grandchildren, Samantha, Jazmyne, Megan, Brooke, Mark Jr. and Andie; great-grandchildren, Aeryk, Levi, Keagan, Andrew, Karson and Sawyer. Interment will be a private. Ceremony at Marana State Veterans Cemetery, at a future date.