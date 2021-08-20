Robert Barger

BARGER, Robert P. Jr., "Bobby"

died on August 6, 2021 at age 55 at his residence in Oro Valley. Bobby was born on June 24, 1966 in Syosset, New York. He is survived by his five children, Brandon (Lauran), Nicole, Dylan (Maddie), Eric, and Orion; four granddaughters, his brother, Dennis (Cindy); nephew, Michael; niece, Courtney and his mother, Clancy (Ronnie). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr. He remained close with his two former wives, Joyce and Sherri. The family has opted for a private memorial.

Bobby was a member of the 1984 Sahuaro High School graduating class where he played football, ran track, and participated in the drama department. He was a skilled dancer and entertainer in his early years and spent time as a dance instructor at the Fred Astaire studio. He worked in the service industry, managing several restaurants locally and in the Lake Tahoe area.

Bobby loved the free feeling of driving with the top down in his convertible, listening to classic rock and drinking Diet Coke. He was passionate about his book collection, the movie industry, and Anthony's cigars. Bobby was a good hearted, intelligent man who always listened with an empathic ear.

He was skilled at perceiving the absurdities of this life and enjoyed using humor to point them out. Bobby was not traditional in the way he lived life. He once used a line from one of his favorite movies as his voicemail message. No greeting, no promise of response, just a line that left you wondering. It feels fitting to end this snapshot of his life with that line."I saw a werewolf drinking a pina colada at Trader Vick's. His hair was perfect." -Werewolves of London.