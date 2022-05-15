Robert Bencic, 84, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2022. A native of Chicago, IL, he moved to Tucson in 1973 and lived in the area for 49 years. Bob had a lifelong passion for automobiles and began servicing them in high school. After graduating from Chicago's Parker High School in 1957, he served in the US Marine Corps. In 1958, he was selected as Marine driver of the quarter while serving with the 1st Division at Camp Pendleton, CA. While still young, Bob later turned his love of automotive technology into service "in the pits" at the Indianapolis 500 and in support of the drag races at the Bonneville Salt Flats. He worked at Samsonite in quality control capacities for many years in Tucson, and also worked in automotive parts and products. He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn (Bencic) Schroeder and brothers Lawrence Bencic and George Bencic. He is survived by cousins Michael Bencic, Philip Bencic, Bud Bencic, Chuck Bencic, and Ernie Lindstrom, and by nephews, Wayne Schroeder and Randolph Schroeder. Funeral Service and burial will be on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Cemetery.