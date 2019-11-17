BOBAR, Robert L. "Bob"
80, of Sierra Vista, Bob passed peacefully November 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Wellesley, MA, 1939. Graduated Northeastern University 1964. Served US Army 24 years (Vietnam). Retired 1988 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Following, he served 16 years as the Emergency Services Director for Cochise County with the Sheriff's Department, retiring again in 2005. Bob will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet Bobar; their two children: daughter, Stefanie Bobar, Tempe (Scott Machtley); son, Robert Bobar II, Seattle, WA and grandson, Sylas. Viewing at HATFIELD FUNERAL HOME in Sierra Vista Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Burial at Southern Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Monday, November 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m.