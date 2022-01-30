Robert Breece

passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022, after a short battle with brain cancer. He was born on December 18, 1958 in Anderson, IN and spent many years living in Tucson, AZ along with Pueblo, CO and most recently Dallas, OR. He was the eldest son of Larry and Darrah Breece who have since passed. Robert was a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, sibling and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Laura; two sons, Jeremy (Roxy) and Zachary (Natalie), four grandchildren, Zachary, Seth, Carter, Charleigh, and first great-grandchild Wyatt, and many other family members.Robert was a Navy Veteran and hardworking Union Carpenter for over 25 years. He was a nature enthusiast with a deep passion for mountain biking and hiking who had proudly climbed all of Colorado's 14ers. Robert was also a very talented, self-taught furniture craftsman and woodworker. He was an old soul with a zest for life that was inspiring to those who knew him.A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to one of Robert's favorite charitable organizations: Homes for Our Troops, and OPB (Oregon Public Broadcasting). The DALLAS MORTUARY TRIBUTE CENTER is caring for the family.