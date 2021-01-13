Robert Buchholz

BUCHHOLZ, Robert
70, passed away at his home in Tucson, Arizona on January 7, 2021. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1950 to Clarence and Audrey Buchholz and moved to Tucson in 1959, spending his entire adult life in the Old Pueblo. A graduate of Palo Verde High School and Pima Community College, he worked for Sunnyside School district in various technical and audio/visual capacities for over 40 years, known for his ability to fix anything. Bob (as he was known to all) loved his family as well as road trips, crisscrossing the continental United States multiple times and driving across Alaska. He had a great passion for old movies, pub trivia, and classic rock & roll. He is survived by his son, Matthew Buchholz (and Virginia Wendt); sister, Bonnie Kellogg and husband Jim, along with nieces, Debbie Webster (and Tom Burleigh), Diane Collins and Tiffani Miller and husband Marc as well as their children. A memorial service will be announced later in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.