Robert Burkholder

On Jan. 2, 2023, Robert (Bob) Lloyd Burkholder, loving husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend left this world for a better place at the age of 90 and a fully lived life. Born on Feb. 3, 1932, in Williamsport, PA, he was the youngest son of Raymond and Helen Burkholder. At 14, the family moved to Tucson AZ. Bob graduated from Tucson High (Class of '50) and earned a BS Degree in Bus Admin from U of A. Bob met and fell in love with Martha Ann Cervantes and married in 1960. A job oppt w Thiokol Corp took the family to Brigham City, UT, then PA and back to UT until he retired after 30 yrs. They returned to Tucson for next 30 yrs and enjoyed traveling in their RV. Bob was a simple man who truly loved his family and we're forever grateful for his loving patience. Bob was predeceased by older siblings, James and Jayne. He is survived by his wife Martha after 62 yrs of marriage, his four children: Lois (David), Michael, Robin (Tanna), Lisa (Allen), his eight grandchildren: Jennifer, Dawn Jacqueline, Elizabeth, Elena, Braden, Reilly and Nathan, his six great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 2 nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Kelly Burkholder, 3001 E. Kleindale, Tucson, on Feb 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Parks Foundation or plant Arizona Memorial Tree in Bob's honor.