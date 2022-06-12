Robert Burns

Burns, Robert A.

Robert A. Burns, O.P., Ph.D., passed away on June 6, 2022. He taught Religious Studies in the College of Humanities at the University of Arizona from 1971-2016. He was ordained to the Dominican priesthood in 1961.

Dr. Burns was born in Oak Park, IL, on September 9, 1934, to Harold and Veronica Curran Burns. He is survived by his brother Richard (wife Carol) as well as many loving nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Harold Burns (Jan), and his sister Nancy (Kevin Costello).

Mass will be June 14, 10:00am at St. Thomas More Catholic Newman Center at the University of Arizona. All are welcome. Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary is managing the funeral arrangements, and a full obituary can be seen on their webpage.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Robert A. Burns Endowment at the University of Arizona (religion.arizona.edu/give) and/or the Southern Dominican Province (www.opsouth.org).

