Robert Bushroe

Robert "Bob" Bushroe died December 21, 2022 at age 88. Bob lived in Tucson since the age of five, when he moved here from Ohio with his parents and two sisters. He graduated from Catholic grammar school, then Tucson High ('52) and University of Arizona ('57 BS Aero Engineering.) His engineering career began and ended with Hughes Aircraft Company (later Raytheon), with a brief hiatus to work with IOTA Engineering, developing the interior lighting for the first manned space mission in the late 1960's. Already raising 4 children as a single dad, Bob met and married Sandra "Sandy" Roediger in 1976, and with her two children, they now had six teenagers under one roof. Bob loved travelling (except by boat), and together he and Sandy enjoyed many trips throughout the U.S. and Europe. He shared with many his zeal for new technologies, especially computers and space exploration. Bob is survived by his wife Sandy, son Michael, daughters Mary Ryan and Ann (Keith) Baum, step-daughter Anne Roediger, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Joan Vogt and step-son Charles Roediger. At Bob's request, no services are planned.