Robert Carney

His next assignment, as Associate and then Pastor of St Luke Parish in Douglas, AZ, thrust him into the heart and heat of the struggle for human rights: the US-Mexico border. The passion and stories of people marginalized by ideology and institution deepened his commitment to the Beloved Community, "la gente y el pueblo." He said, "The Church is not the crosses inside, but the members and migrants who gather there."

Bob's ministry came to include direct humanitarian aid work, The Corporal Works of Mercy. He stated, "The gospel demands that we act. The role of religion in contemporary migration is the role of the prophet, and the prophet doesn't predict the future but states what is. We must respond to what we are witnessing along the border. If not, one day our Savior will ask why we didn't do anything in the face of death."He was the people's priest. He preached the Gospel from the pulpit and lived it on the streets and desert trails. One of the founding members of the interfaith coalition Healing Our Borders, Bob helped organize a weekly prayer vigil at the Douglas, AZ/Agua Prieta Port of Entry for those who lost their lives in the desert. He put water on migrant trails. Regularly, he offered Mass at Casa Maria, the Tucson Catholic Worker Community. His Letters to the Editor were printed in local papers. He held vigil outside the Federal Courthouse. He fasted to honor those fallen in the desert. He was a founder of No More Deaths in Tucson and a long-time supporter of Derechos Humanos AZ.