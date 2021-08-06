Robert Carr

CARR, Robert B.

One of the last members of the Greatest Generation, Lt. Col (Ret.) Robert B. Carr, died June 4, 2021. He was 96 and a longtime Tucson resident.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Velda Rae Carr. He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara Thompson of Phoenix, Kathy Dutil (Ron) of Corinna, ME and Judy Carr (Lee Kriegsfeld) of Chevy Chase, MD; grandchildren, Hallie Bryant (Chris), Jane Carignan, Blu Benway (Penny), Shane (Stacey), Jacob Kriegsfeld, Max Kriegsfeld and great-grandchildren, Brandie Carignan, Amber Benway and Graham Benway.

Born December 6, 1924 in the small farming community of Ore, ND to Dorothy and Clarence Carr. Bob joined the millions of young men and women who volunteered to fight in WWII and attended officer training at Oklahoma State University. There he met his future wife and was sent off to War as a navigator based in England.

Bob and Velda Rae were married July 30, 1945 and shortly after he re-enlisted in the US Air Force. They were stationed overseas in Guam, Japan, Philippines, and France and at another nine military bases stateside. After he retired, he owned and operated two Carr Washes for a number of years on the east side of Tucson.

Bob was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church since 1966. He enjoyed a long life of service to the Church, keeping in touch with his WWII squadron members, travelling the world with Velda Rae and friends, and playing golf and bridge.Burial Services will be private. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.