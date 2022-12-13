 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Carranza

July 26, 1958 - November 26, 2022 On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Robert was called to join his father in heaven. A beloved son of Alfonso-decd & Amelia Carranza, brother to Olga Lozano, Patricia Napier & Alfonso Jr., uncle to many nieces and nephews, and beloved sweetheart Lupe Romero. Robert proudly served our country as a Naval Aviator in the United States Navy. He earned his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona. After his career in the US Navy, he committed to continuing his outstanding service and contribution to the United States Government as a Fleet & Energy Manager for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and retired after thirty years of dedicated service to the United States Government. He is deeply loved and will surely be missed by his family and friends. Please call Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary for service information. 

