Robert Carroll

CARROLL, Robert "Bob" Louis
passed away in Oro Valley on January 5, 2021, following a full, happy life filled with family, love, music and travel.
He was born on July 23, 1927 in Newport, WA, to Francis Carroll and Gertrude Morris. Upon completing his military service, he graduated from UCLA in 1951, earning a Bachelor's degree in music composition. He worked for Safeway for 40 years and for other companies, as a financial officer. Using his musical talents, he was also a choir director, cantor and composer for 20 years.
Though he was a successful businessman, he valued family above all else. He was blessed with two loving wives: Mary McConnell (1951-1991) and Helen Latch (1998-2009). He was also fortunate to find a wonderful life-partner in Dorothy Vanek (2014-2020).
He is survived by his beloved children, Monica Nelson (Mark) and Thomas Carroll (Shonda) and six grandchildren, Nicholas Carroll (Yvonne), Jude Nelson (Meghan), Zachary Carroll (Joey), Luke Nelson, McKenzie Carroll and Cam'Ron Carroll.
His final wish was to be buried beside the love of his life for 48 years, Mary Carroll, in Rancho Palos Verdes CA. A celebration of life and graveside services will be held when it is safe.In lieu of flowers, donations could be sent to Doctors Without Borders or the Kino Border Institute. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.