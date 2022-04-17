Robert Cassady

Robert "Bob" passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born in Altoona, PA. He was the son of the late Robert I. Cassady, Sr and Margot (McKinney) Cassady. He served as a Presbyterian minister in Brooklyn, 1957-1968, then the family came to Tucson where Bob graduated from the UA with a PhD in Psychology. In 1976 he became the first psychologist working in the AZ Department of Corrections. He retired in 1996. Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Dover, Ohio.