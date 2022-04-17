Robert Cassady

Cassady, Jr., Robert I.
Age 89
Robert "Bob" passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born in Altoona, PA. He was the son of the late Robert I. Cassady, Sr and Margot (McKinney) Cassady. He served as a Presbyterian minister in Brooklyn, 1957-1968, then the family came to Tucson where Bob graduated from the UA with a PhD in Psychology. In 1976 he became the first psychologist working in the AZ Department of Corrections. He retired in 1996. Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Dover, Ohio.
Bob enjoyed golfing, gardening, genealogy and traveling. He and his wife traveled to every State, and to many parts of the world. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; sons, Kenneth and Stephen; grandchildren, Gryphon and Kirin Cassady and his sister, Sally Henry of Tucson. His funeral was held April 7 at Geib Funeral Home. His ashes will be buried in the family cemetery in W VA. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bob by visiting www.geibcares.com