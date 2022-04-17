 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Cassady

  • Updated

Cassady, Jr., Robert I.

Age 89

Robert "Bob" passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Amberwood Manor in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born in Altoona, PA. He was the son of the late Robert I. Cassady, Sr and Margot (McKinney) Cassady. He served as a Presbyterian minister in Brooklyn, 1957-1968, then the family came to Tucson where Bob graduated from the UA with a PhD in Psychology. In 1976 he became the first psychologist working in the AZ Department of Corrections. He retired in 1996. Following his retirement, he and his wife moved to Dover, Ohio.

Bob enjoyed golfing, gardening, genealogy and traveling. He and his wife traveled to every State, and to many parts of the world. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; sons, Kenneth and Stephen; grandchildren, Gryphon and Kirin Cassady and his sister, Sally Henry of Tucson. His funeral was held April 7 at Geib Funeral Home. His ashes will be buried in the family cemetery in W VA. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Bob by visiting www.geibcares.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Strom, Nancy Nancy Peters Strom age 89 of Marriottsville, MD (formerly of Tucson), born July 25, 1932 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Agnes Peters. She grew up on the north side of Chicago, attending North Park High School. She attended Lawrence College in Appleton, WI where she met her ....

Read more

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Holy Week and Easter traditions in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News