Robert Chivers

was born July 27, 1937 in Roosevelt, Utah to Cecil and Angela Zager Chivers. After schooling and starting off his career as an Operating Engineer, he worked all over the western states and had his hands in many projects. Anywhere dirt was moved, Bob was there. He made his way to Tucson, where he met and married the love of his life, Carol Koch Chivers. These two were quite a pair. They loved to travel and had friends everywhere. Sadly in 2011, Carol got the better deal when she passed away. After the loss of his best friend, Bob still managed to travel and maintain a farm in Neola, and a home in Tucson. He had many friends in both places and will be greatly missed.