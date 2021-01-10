Robert Crone

CRONE, Robert Paul, M.D.
85, passed away on December 25, 2020. He was born January 19, 1935 in Massillon, Ohio. He attended the College of Wooster and graduated from Case Western Reserve Medical School in 1961. He married Patricia Terrell of Massillon in 1957 with whom he was married for 55 years. She died in 2012. He is survived by their three sons, Jeff (Sharon), Jay (Kim) and Todd (Carla) and their eight grandchildren. He served three years in the Army from 1961 to 1964. Following his Army tour, he completed a four-year residency in Ear, Nose, and Throat at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, finishing in 1968. In 1968 the family moved to Tucson where he established a solo practice in Ear, Nose, and Throat. During his 32 years of practicing medicine in Tucson he attended clinics for many years at the old Kino Hospital and The Children's Clinic. His favorite hobbies were tennis and fly-fishing. Pat and he enjoyed many hiking trips including some outstanding trips with Road Scholar. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Hacienda at the Canyon and Casa De Las Luz Hospice for their support during the last weeks. Due to current health concerns services will be limited to the family. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.