Robert Cruz

age 44, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Robert was born September 28, 1977 in Gilroy, CA. An all-night vigil for Robert will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 starting at 3:00 p.m. at San Ignacio Church, 785 W Sahuaro, Tucson, AZ, 85705. A graveside service will occur Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Monte Calvario Cemetery, 5149 W. Omokol, Tucson, AZ, 85757. Robert is survived by his mother, Julia Ybanez and father, Eduardo Cruz and his lovely wife, Vanessa Cruz; two sons, Robert Jr. and Niccolo Cruz; his brother, Eddie and sister, Marie and three nieces, Brandy, Moet and Shardonnay. Robert was loved by many and will truly be missed. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.