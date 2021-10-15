Robert Cruz

 Skip to main content
CRUZ, Robert Y. aka Frost

age 44, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Robert was born September 28, 1977 in Gilroy, CA. An all-night vigil for Robert will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 starting at 3:00 p.m. at San Ignacio Church, 785 W Sahuaro, Tucson, AZ, 85705. A graveside service will occur Monday, October 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Monte Calvario Cemetery, 5149 W. Omokol, Tucson, AZ, 85757. Robert is survived by his mother, Julia Ybanez and father, Eduardo Cruz and his lovely wife, Vanessa Cruz; two sons, Robert Jr. and Niccolo Cruz; his brother, Eddie and sister, Marie and three nieces, Brandy, Moet and Shardonnay. Robert was loved by many and will truly be missed. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.

