Robert Evenhus

In Loving Memory of
EVENHUS, Robert "Nobby"
It has been one year since Robert passed. "What we have once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us." Please honor his memory by watching a sunset, hugging those you love, and counting your blessings.
-
Nobby, your legacy lives on.
