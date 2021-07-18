Sadly, we announce that Robert Fisher passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021 at his home in Tucson, Arizona, two months short of his 80th birthday. Kent was born in Paduca, KY to Barbara and William Fisher. He grew up in Casa Grande, Arizona and graduated from Casa Grande High School in 1960, where he served as Student Body President. Kent attended the University of Arizona earning a BS and MS in mathematics. Upon graduation, he joined the newly formed U.S. Peace Corps and served two terms in Liberia. There he formed life-long relationships with his former students and fellow volunteers. He returned to Tucson where he met and married Margarita Aranda in 1973. They raised two children, Jeffrey and Justine. Kent taught mathematics at Sahuaro High School for over 30 years, until he retired in 1998. He is survived by Margarita, his wife of 48 years; his son, Jeffrey Fisher (Andrea); his daughter, Justine Guidos (Jason); five grandchildren and a younger brother, Don. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Knights of Columbus Council #5133 Hall located at 1330 S. Mountain Avenue (near 22nd St/Swan) at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. There will be no gravesite services. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.