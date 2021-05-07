 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Fitzsimmons

Robert Fitzsimmons

  • Updated

FITZSIMMONS, Robert "Bob"

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Robert Fitzsimmons of Tucson, Arizona, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who passed away on April 29, 2021 at the age of 85. Bob was an avid walker and golfer. He was a proud veteran. He was a titan in the office supplies industry and was especially proud of his Minnesota Vikings account. He will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his siblings, Cleve Fitzsimmons, Lee Fitzsimmons, Jim Steinmetz and Pauline Peterson; his children, Shannon Gagnepain, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Mike Fitzsimmons (Janet Fitzsimmons) and Michelle Fitzsimmons and his grandchildren, Sara Fitzsimmons, Shaina Waltz (Bailey Walts), Alexander Goad and Gwendolyne Goad. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UA grads strike the pose on campus

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News