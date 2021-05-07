With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Robert Fitzsimmons of Tucson, Arizona, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who passed away on April 29, 2021 at the age of 85. Bob was an avid walker and golfer. He was a proud veteran. He was a titan in the office supplies industry and was especially proud of his Minnesota Vikings account. He will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his siblings, Cleve Fitzsimmons, Lee Fitzsimmons, Jim Steinmetz and Pauline Peterson; his children, Shannon Gagnepain, Patrick Fitzsimmons, Mike Fitzsimmons (Janet Fitzsimmons) and Michelle Fitzsimmons and his grandchildren, Sara Fitzsimmons, Shaina Waltz (Bailey Walts), Alexander Goad and Gwendolyne Goad. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION.