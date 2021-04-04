Robert Garcia

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our devoted and loving father on March 10, 2021, while surrounded by his family. Mr. Garcia was born May 28, 1932 in Wickenburg, Arizona. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Ann Garcia and parents, Rudolph and Carmen Garcia and daughter, Kim Marie Garcia. Bob was the oldest of seven children. Also preceded in death two sisters, Barbara Portugal and Marcie Meyer and two brothers, Rudy Echeverria and Joseph Christopher and four grandchildren, Shawn Garcia, Shane Harvey, Steven Martinez and Suede Johnson. Surviving sister, Carolea Saenz of Phoenix and Johnnie Garcia of Maine and five children, Tina Bobby and Joseph Garcia, Carmen Cervantes and Gina Sobel; three stepchildren, Romy, Beverly and Bonnie Johnson; 25 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Bob graduated in 1950 from Wickenburg H.S. with scholarships from ASU and UofA but was drafted into the Army in 1951 and joined the Navy for four years and became a Flight Radio man. Bob was very proud of his heritage and upbringing in Wickenburg, Arizona he was awarded Grand Marshall in 2019 at Gold Rush days and rode in the parade. Bob cherished the moments of coaching his sons and grandson in baseball and football. Bob was involved in Little League Baseball for over 50 years, he was President of Frontier Little League for four years, Treasurer and was involved in forming Big league baseball and co-founder. Bob was commissioner for Connie Mack Little League for years and coached TYF football for over ten years. His dedication and love for the kids and City of Tucson was unbelievable, he taught them respect and to love what you are doing and when faced with challenges go at it with confidence and you will always soar. Bob worked in the mines as a welder for years working at San Manuel, Anamax Anaconda and Duval mine and retired from Arizona Portland Cement Co. after 17 years. Bob was an amazing man and will be missed by so many. Services will be on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Road.