Robert Garis

Bob is survived by his two daughters and five grandchildren, Charles and (Kim) Shaffer, Kayla (Schaffer) Garcia and (Robert) Garcia, Skyler Shaffer, Hannah Garis (Copley) Weaver and (Ben) Weaver and Cameron Garis Copley; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his aunt, Jeannie (Garis) and Ken Trexler and many cousins in IL, NY and PA.

Prior to the University of Arizona Homecoming Football game on Saturday, November 6, 2021, James and Kelly Garis Copley will be gathering, with family and friends, at the Wildcat Tailgate in the Davis Sports Center (the indoor football practice facility next to the football stadium). Tickets must be purchased in advance for $25. If you are unable to purchase the tickets on your own, please contact Kelly at kjgc143@gmail.com before Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and she will assist you. We will be there when the Tailgate begins (four hours before kickoff), kickoff has not been announced as of print time.

There will be a public Memorial Service on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at The Lodge on the Desert Resort at 10:00 a.m. There will be a reception at the home of James and Kelly Copley immediately following the service.

He will be missed by all. Donations can be made in his name to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center. Boston University CTE Center, 704 Commonwealth Avenue, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02215.