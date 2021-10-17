Robert Garis

GARIS, Robert Charles "Bob"
My handsome and charming father was born on September 5, 1940, in Tamaqua, PA to Robert Oliver and Fern Garis, and he died on November 22, 2020, at the age of 80, in Tucson, AZ.Bob died due to football related complications.
After a long career in the insurance and public utility industry, Bob retired from Sedgwick James (Marsh). He was also a veteran and retired officer in the US Air National Guard. After graduating from Tucson High School where he was Class President in 1958, Bob attended the University of Arizona, he was Co-Captain of the football team playing both sides of the field as center and nose guard. Bob graduated from University of Arizona in 1961 after which he kicked off his long and successful career.
In 1964 Bob married Sue Williams Garis and her young daughter, Katie (Katherine Garis Rood). Bob and Sue married, then later had Kelly (Kelly Jo Garis Copley). In 1982, Bob and Sue divorced and after many years as a single father, Bob married Catherine Homan, to whom he was married until his death.
Bob loved all things football. After playing a brief stint in the NFL as long snapper for the San Diego Chargers and Semi Pro team Miami Bombers, he officiated high school games in the Tucson area, followed all the pro football teams cheering for UofA alumni, Bob attended and held season tickets to UofA football and basketball teams.
Bob is survived by his two daughters and five grandchildren, Charles and (Kim) Shaffer, Kayla (Schaffer) Garcia and (Robert) Garcia, Skyler Shaffer, Hannah Garis (Copley) Weaver and (Ben) Weaver and Cameron Garis Copley; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his aunt, Jeannie (Garis) and Ken Trexler and many cousins in IL, NY and PA.
Prior to the University of Arizona Homecoming Football game on Saturday, November 6, 2021, James and Kelly Garis Copley will be gathering, with family and friends, at the Wildcat Tailgate in the Davis Sports Center (the indoor football practice facility next to the football stadium). Tickets must be purchased in advance for $25. If you are unable to purchase the tickets on your own, please contact Kelly at kjgc143@gmail.com before Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and she will assist you. We will be there when the Tailgate begins (four hours before kickoff), kickoff has not been announced as of print time.
There will be a public Memorial Service on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at The Lodge on the Desert Resort at 10:00 a.m. There will be a reception at the home of James and Kelly Copley immediately following the service.
He will be missed by all. Donations can be made in his name to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center. Boston University CTE Center, 704 Commonwealth Avenue, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02215.