Robert Hankel

age 74, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on November 15, 2021 in Oro Valley, AZ. He was born on January 6, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Delores (Chalupa) Hankel. Bob was a 1974 graduate of The Loyola School of Dentistry in Chicago and he enjoyed a career as a general dentist spanning 47 years. Bob began treating patients at his practice on the north side of Chicago, and in 1992 he and his family moved to the sunshine and mountains of southern Arizona. Bob started practicing dentistry in 1998 in Casa Grande, AZ at Hankel, Ehrbright and Associates, providing exceptional care to his many patients, and was known for his warm and gentle manner. In his spare time Bob enjoyed fly fishing, cheering on the UofA Wildcats football team, and building model airplanes and railroad cars. But most of all, Bob enjoyed any chance to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, Cheyenne (14) and Charlie (4). Bob was a lifelong learner and at the time of his passing was seven weeks from earning a Master's in Public Health Certificate from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, AZ, an achievement his family is very proud of. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol; daughters, Laura (Charles) Drennan and Nancy (Nainoa) Hankel and brothers, Ron (Monica), Ken (Penny) and Richard (Pamela) and sister, Susan (Chip) Jankowski as well as many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and of course his beloved patients and dear office staff who became like family over the years. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service and reception will be held in early January 2022 at Vistoso Funeral Home in Oro Valley, AZ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Arizona Dental Foundation at azdentalfoundation.org/give/