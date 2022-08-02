Robert Harris

Obituary of Robert Will Harris, born August 9, 1944, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the comfort of his home, in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife (Sue), three sons (Will, Dirk, and Stefan), five grandkids (Andrea, Kathy, Draven, Wren, and Logan), and sister (Delta). Bob lived an adventurous life, full of opportunities. He grew from a small boy, helping his father move free standing homes and breaking horses, to an ever-evolving career in technology. He lived a full life, without regrets. He was always quick to lend a helping hand. To simply say that Bob will be missed is an understatement. The world is a little brighter because of him. So, in his honor, toss back a shot of tequila to a man who truly lived life to the fullest. Arrangements by Oasis.