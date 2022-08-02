 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Harris

  • Updated

Obituary of Robert Will Harris, born August 9, 1944, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the comfort of his home, in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife (Sue), three sons (Will, Dirk, and Stefan), five grandkids (Andrea, Kathy, Draven, Wren, and Logan), and sister (Delta). Bob lived an adventurous life, full of opportunities. He grew from a small boy, helping his father move free standing homes and breaking horses, to an ever-evolving career in technology.  He lived a full life, without regrets. He was always quick to lend a helping hand. To simply say that Bob will be missed is an understatement. The world is a little brighter because of him. So, in his honor, toss back a shot of tequila to a man who truly lived life to the fullest. Arrangements by Oasis.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why knowing the perfect temperature for you dig is important

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News