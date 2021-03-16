90, of Nogales, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home March 13, 2021. He was surrounded by family who know he is in paradise with God and all of his family members that have moved beyond before him. It is suspected they are having one big party. A second-generation Arizona cattle rancher from a large pioneer ranching family, Bob was born on July 31, 1930. In fact, he was born and died in the same house. He was the fifth of seven boys. Bob served and was honorably discharged from the Nogales unit of the Arizona National Guard. He served in both the Arizona House of Representatives and State Senate. Interestingly, his first election resulted in him being removed, or as he liked to say "kicked out" of the legislature for a few months because he was elected at age 24. He was too young to serve because the legal age to serve is 25 (or until he grew up, as he would say). While representing Santa Cruz County, he was Chairman of the prestigious Arizona House Appropriations Committee and Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Bob held various other positions during his life including Santa Cruz County Assessor and Board member of the Arizona Liquor Board along with serving in various capacities for Governors Castro, Bolin and Babbitt. He also headed the West Mexico Vegetable Distributors Association, a position he loved, and was later honored to be named FPAA Pillar of the Industry by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Rosalie; his parents, Will and Lucille Hathaway; and five of his six brothers, Gaynor (Dorothy), Greg (Betty), Lincoln (Virginia), Jim (Carolyn), and Gilbert (Joyce). Bob is survived by Laura Hill Hathaway, his high school sweetheart turned wife of 70 years. He is also survived by four of his five children, Diane Landis (Dick), Mary Goldey, Evangeline Bozzuto (John) and Robert Hathaway (Diana); his brother, Paul (Earlene) Hathaway and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Nogales, Arizona, with the viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. and services starting at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Adair's Carroon Mortuary.