HEFNER, Robert Patrick

Robert was unexpectedly called to Heaven at 51 years young on March 30, 2021. He is preceded in death by his mother, Coral Mary Hefner and survived by father, Dale (Robert) Hefner; wife, Michelle Hefner; siblings, Jennifer (TJ) Trujillo, Julie (Chris) Hefner and Carla Harrow; daughters, Nichole (Dan) Jones and Amanda (Roman) DeAsis, Nathalie DeAsis, as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Rob was born on July 15, 1969 in Decatur, Illinois. He moved to Tucson with his family as a young child where he met his beloved wife, Michelle. Rob and Michelle were happily married for 27 years.

First, Rob was a family man. He loved taking trips to Hawaii, walks with his wife and dog Dakota, cooking dinner and playing board games with his family. On weekends to break free, he loved taking scenic drives with his wife and enjoying nature.

He was a man of numerous talents. Many of which were self-taught. He had a love for music and could rock out on the guitar. Anyone who knows Rob, knows about his love for the game of hockey. You could often find him at the rink with his friends playing roller hockey on weeknights.