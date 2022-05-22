Robert Huskey

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Huskey of Tucson Arizona. He died at the age of 96 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Tucson Veterans Home.

Bob was born in North Carolina, the third of seven children. He served in WWII as a SeaBee in Iwo Jima. After WWII he moved about, eventually landing in Arizona, marrying Lucille Wyly, taking on three stepsons and having four children of his own. After his divorce, he married Neila Huskey. He was a stepfather to her children, helping to raise the youngest.