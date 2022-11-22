Robert Jones

Robert L Jones Jr., age 79, passed away on November 14, 2022. Bob was born in Shelbyville, Illinois on December 12, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Robert L. Jones Sr. He is survived by Mary Weber, his love of 40 years, sister JoAnn Stites (Frank), brothers Richard, and Terry (Marsha) along with cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Mary's children Sandra, Susan, Don and Scott. Bob moved from Illinois to Arizona in 1972 and lived in Tucson but for the past 17 years lived in Green Valley, Arizona. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University and had a career with Xerox Corporation as a sales representative for 32 years. Bob had many friends and had stayed in touch with childhood friends, college fraternity brothers, Xerox coworkers and many friends from the Green Valley Recreation Swim Club. He was very active in sports most of his adult life, participating and competing in triathlons, half-marathons and swim meets. He dearly loved his dog, Lindy, and had walked countless miles with her. He was diagnosed with a neurological disease a few years ago and this ultimately took his life. He will be greatly missed. At Bob's request, no services are planned.