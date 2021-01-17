Robert Kirby

KIRBY, Robert Emmet
age 99, died peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on December 15, 2020. Bob grew up during the Great Depression in Stowe Township, PA, the second oldest in a family of 13. As a young man he joined the army, storming Normandy Beach on D-Day and battling through the major European campaigns. In 2013 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal for his heroism. While training for D-Day he met an English girl named Peggy. They were wed six weeks later, and during their marriage they adopted and raised four dearly loved children. Their romance lasted 46 wonderful years. Bob was a strong advocate of education and, bolstered by the GI Bill, he earned a B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. in chemistry. He spent his career as a professor of chemistry at Queens College in New York City. After Bob lost his first wife, he was fortunate to find a second love, Etsu Suzuki. They spent 27 years traveling the world, playing golf, and enjoying every moment of their marriage. Bob stayed active all his life, gardening, traveling, playing baseball and countless rounds of golf. He was an avid hiker, conquering many difficult treks from the bottom of the Grand Canyon to the top of Mt Fuji. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Peggy and daughter Theresa. He is survived by his wife, Etsu; children, Kevin, Margaret and Roger; grandchildren, Julia, Ricky, Jake, Nicole, Robbie, Ty and Reanna; great-grandchild, Chloe, and brother, Paul. Donations may be made to Folds of Honor Scholarships (foldsofhonor.org) Bob Kirby was a role model and inspiration to many, and a friend to all. He will always be our hero. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation & Burial.