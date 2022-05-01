Robert Knawa

It is with great sadness that we announce Robert (Rob) Knawa's passing on April 19, 2022. Rob was born on January 6, 1935 in Chicago, IL and traveled the country in the pursuit of his career in the nuclear industry. He finally settled in Oro Valley, AZ with his loving wife, Adine. While living in Oro Valley, he was active in the local Corvette club and provided assistance to Oro Valley residents through the Oro Valley Police volunteer patrol program (CVAP). In addition to his wife, Adine, he is survived by his three children: Deborah (Mark) of Boise, ID, Lee (Dolly) of Olympia, WA, and David (Shellie) of Tucson, AZ, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patricia. Arrangements and burial have been handled with care and kindness by Accent Funeral Home in Meridian, ID. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Hundred Club (www.100club.org), an organization that aids families of officers who gave their lives in the line-of-duty.