Robert Kuehl

Robert "Bob" Kuehl, 84, Professor Emeritus, in Agriculture and Resource Economics at the University of Az, Tucson, AZ passed away December 24, 2022. A native of Schleswig, Iowa, Bob was born January 22, 1938 to the late Otto Hans Kuehl & Monica Lucille Kuehl (Staley). A graduate of Schleswig High School in Schleswig, Iowa, Bob was known as "Jerry" to his high school friends, and was the football team manager and participated in basketball, track, & band. Bob earned his bachelors's degree in Agronomy at Iowa State in 1959, his master's degree and PhD at North Carolina State in Plant Breeding, Statistics and Genetics. In that same year, 1964, he moved to Tucson with then wife Kay and began his statistical career at the University of Arizona in the Department of Agriculture which lasted more than 34 years. One associated area of work that gave him pleasure to discuss was the activities done with the Arizona Department of Transportation. Bob was internationally known in large part because of his published text book "Design of Experiments: Statistical Principals of Design and Analysis" which has been translated into Spanish. Also his association with the International Biometric Society (including holding office and publishing their newsletter) provided many opportunities for international travel to Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Hungary, England and Africa. Bob is survived by his wife Eileen Mechling and his three children and their spouses Nora Brock (Steve) Tucson AZ, Nicholas Kuehl (Crystal) Irving, TX and James Kuehl (Carin) Franklin MA as well as a sister, K'Lynn Lynn, Ames, Iowa and 4 amazing grandchildren Christopher and Emma Kuehl of Franklin, MA & William and Estella Kuehl of Dallas, TX. Bob was passionate about family genealogy, his German heritage, baseball, jazz music (maybe related to his early attempts to play the piano), travel, cooking, and gardening. He descended from a long line of German Farmers who established their families in Iowa beginning in the late 1860's. And he continued his love of the outdoors with gardening, hiking and camping. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials to Bob to your favorite charity or the Arizona Desert Museum.