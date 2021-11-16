Robert Lebo

 Skip to main content
88, longtime owner of Lebo's Radiator Service and US Navy Veteran passed away November 3, 2021. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marguerite Lebo; sisters, Carol Ann Kozielski and Lois Kobida; his former wives, Arlene Lebo, mother of his five children and Sharon Lebo; son, Gerald Lebo; great-grandson, Ethan. Survived by sister, Patsy McCarty (Bill); son, Thomas Lebo; three daughters, Diane Stallings (Dave), Karen Benson (Byron III) and Lisa Hall (Dennis); eight grandchildren, Byron IV, Justin, Corey, Nick, Shea, Rachel, Jacqueline and Kim; five great-grandchildren, Byron V, Cooper, Grant, Zoe and Caleb; one great-great-grandchild, Trevor and many wonderful nieces and nephews. We love you Dad, you will always remain in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Avenue.

