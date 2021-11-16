Robert Lebo

88, longtime owner of Lebo's Radiator Service and US Navy Veteran passed away November 3, 2021. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marguerite Lebo; sisters, Carol Ann Kozielski and Lois Kobida; his former wives, Arlene Lebo, mother of his five children and Sharon Lebo; son, Gerald Lebo; great-grandson, Ethan. Survived by sister, Patsy McCarty (Bill); son, Thomas Lebo; three daughters, Diane Stallings (Dave), Karen Benson (Byron III) and Lisa Hall (Dennis); eight grandchildren, Byron IV, Justin, Corey, Nick, Shea, Rachel, Jacqueline and Kim; five great-grandchildren, Byron V, Cooper, Grant, Zoe and Caleb; one great-great-grandchild, Trevor and many wonderful nieces and nephews. We love you Dad, you will always remain in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Avenue.