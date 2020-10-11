Robert Levitin

LEVITIN, Robert Lewis M.D.
age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on October 6, 2020 in Conroe Texas. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Julia & Morris Levitin. He is preceded in death by his parents & brother, Donald P. Levitin. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Gold; children, Kim (Levitin) Ruff, Todd and Dean Levitin (Michelle) and grandchildren, Samantha and Jacob Ruff and Brooke and Miles Levitin. Robert graduated from The Ohio State University with a BS and M.D. He was a Captain in the US Air Force. He was the Medical Director of Battelle Memorial Institute and developed their Preventive Medicine Program. He moved his family to Arizona in 1978 where he enjoyed a long career in Occupational Medicine. Throughout his life he was an avid fan of Ohio State Football and TBDBITL. A celebration of life will be held in Columbus at a future date. Donations may be made to The Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research at www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=314731
